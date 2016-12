Kako je Derek Morgan iz zločinačkih umova uredio dom

Can you find SHUG n MOE( my dogs)??? They don't understand all the fuss over that FAT MAN in Red n White that gets the red Carpet treatment every year... "We NEVER see him daddy"!!! Oh But He is REAL!!!! He's bringing EVERYBODY treats!!! "Ok Daddy, If you say so"..... BELIEVE IN MAGIC!!! ���������❤

