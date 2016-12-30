NEUTJEŠNE
Ellen i Debra Messing oplakuju preminule glumice
Vijesti o smrti poznatih glumica šokirale su brojna poznata lica.
Ariana Grande, Charlie Sheen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Miley Cyrus i brojni drugi podijelili su svoj šok, ali i sućut na društvenim mrežama.
I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 29. prosinca 2016.
Među njima su i voditeljica Ellen De Generes te glumica Debra Messing koje su neutješne ovim 'velikim gubitkom za glumački, ali i ljudski svijet.'
Messing je u svojoj objavi napisala kako joj je Reynolds osam godina bila majka te kako je ona bila odlična majka, baka i teta koja je zračila optimizmom.
Debbie went to be with Carrie. She always worried about her. Carrie left too soon and now they are together again. My heart is literally broken. For 8 years she was my mom. She was pure energy & light when she came on stage. She was loving, and bawdy, and playful- a consummate pro- old school and yet had the work ethic and investment in her craft of a new fiery up and comer. She was always running off to Vegas or somewhere else "on the road" to be a hoofer, to sing and dance and make people laugh. She performed 340 days out of the year. An inspiration on every level. A Legend of course, the epitome of clean cut American optimism, dancing with Gene Kelly as an equal, a warrior woman who never stopped working. A devoted mother and grandmother, and aunt and great aunt, and friend. I lost my mom a few years ago. She loved that Debbie was my TV mom. I hope they find each other and hug and kiss and my mom says, "I got you, Debbie. Carrie's waiting for you." RIP Bobbie Adler. ❤
Fotografiju objavljuje Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) Pro 28, 2016 u 6:52 PST
