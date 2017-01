Olivia Wilde imala čast citirati govor Michelle Obama

Today, I had the honor of reciting a speech by @michelleobama at powerful gathering of activists at Riverside Church in Harlem, organized by #blackoutforhumanrights. It was in this very church that Dr King gave his now famous anti-Vietnam war, pro-social justice, speech on April 4th, 1967, exactly one year before he was murdered. Today, we performed speeches from several important activists throughout history, including Mandela, Audre Lorde, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Muhammad Ali, and more. I had the privilege of sharing these words from our formidable First Lady: "Strong men, men who are truly role models, don't need to put down women to make themselves feel powerful." There is no other place I would have preferred to spend this important day. Thank you to everyone who gathered, and vowed to stay strong, and committed, as we continue to resist injustice. ❤ #MLKnow

