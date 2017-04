Bianca Kajlich dijeli samo pozitivne i inspirativne misli

My grateful heart knows no bounds in the light of such friendship. I wish for every woman to know the unconditional inclusion of her tribe. To feel the freedom of loving acceptance without expectation. To see her significance as celebrated by other women, and in doing so come to know and believe in her own undeniable worth. I love you @misshillary & @jill_willard ❤

