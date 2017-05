Chris Pratt redovno posjećuje djecu s malignim oboljenjima

Here I am with my new buddy Will. I'd never miss a chance to spend time with my fiends at Ronald McDonald House New York @rmhnewyork they do such amazing work. I'm privileged to have my job for so many reasons, the very best of which is the fulfillment I feel in my soul brightening the day of a sick kid and his/her family. #godisgood

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 1, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT