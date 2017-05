Zbog poruke Vina Diesela eksplodirao Instagram

Thank you all for the support and love you have shown this franchise... 1 billion doesn't come without sacrifice and commitment. Charlize was a great addition to this chapter, although there were the barbecues on the weekends with our children all playing together and moments of levity in between set ups, when We zoned in to our respective characters it was serious business, pushing one another to create dynamic, iconic and memorable performances. She really committed to playing the villain and as the actor and producer I can't thank her enough. To all the cast and crew, thank you for believing in our saga and your willingness to give everything you had. Most importantly to the fans who have been there from the beginning. We truly make these with Our hearts. All love...

