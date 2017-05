Ben Stiller još žali za pokojnim članom Beastie boysa

It's 5 years since the passing on of Adam Yauch. He had a huge heart, an amazing sense of humor and was a brilliant artist. For me and many people he led the way in what it meant to be a conscious person aware of our fellow man. He put out dope records, was the most naturally cool guy I ever met, and made great movies. I am and always will be a fan and feel lucky to have spent some time with him. Love and good wishes to his family, and all those who miss him today. #MCA #RESPECT #BEASTIEBOYS #NATHANIELHORNBLOWER #COOLESTRAPVOICE #IGOTMORERHYMESTHANCARLSAGAN'SGOTTURTLENECKS

