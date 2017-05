U novom izazovu na društvenim mrežama sudjelovala i Selma Blair

Thank you @sarahmgellar . All love to you. �And now I nominate the most wonderful @pink ��. A donation was made in your name to @allianceofmoms . An organization to support teen moms in foster care. #allianceofmoms #sarahmgellar #motherlover #obviouslythenannywasbusyshootingthis #iloveyoupink #myboy

A post shared by Selma Blair (@therealselmablair) on May 11, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT