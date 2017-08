Jim Parsons se treći put zaljubio!

I just did my third film with Ann Dowd (Garden State; Gardener of Eden; A Kid Like Jake) and, for the third time, I fell in love. There could not be a kinder, more intelligent friend to hang with when the cameras aren't rolling. That being said, the work she does as an actress when the cameras ARE rolling is astonishing and can sometimes make you forget how kind she is (and that's a compliment!). I've linked in my profile to a piece about her in which @justintheroux and @carriecoon also gush about Ann. Ann is nominated for two Emmys this year: one for #theleftovers and one for #thehandmaidstale If you don't know Ann (or even if you do!), check it out. ❤️�

A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Aug 16, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT