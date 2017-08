Tko su akteri serije 'Majstori tetovaže': Paisley Billings

Do things that make you happy and don't be afraid to be a little silly ! It's been a very long time since I've been able to dance and I'm super duper rusty but I had to share this. About to kick off my fitness journey and I'm gonna love myself the whole damn way. @alicjablachut @raphaelblanco #miufitness #miudancehallfitness

A post shared by Paisley Billings � (@misspaisleyxo) on Jun 28, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT