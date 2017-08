Selmi Blair se raspuklo srce, njezina kujica nije preživjela posljedice kobne nesreće

The only fault I can find with our dogs is that their lives are too short. When I lost my soul dog, wink (here) the pain was so great, it took me four years to find Ducky. Wink came to me in a dream. And showed me where to find my new angel. And so ducky came into our lives. And healed me. And now, I have to believe they will whisper into the soft ears of another that we need her. It is hard to fall asleep without the heartbeat of a beloved fur baby near your own heart. And harder to wake and see the day fully. Without that beloved near. We hurt. We pray they are feeling love and whole without us but the hurt is big. I honor both Wink and Ducky and Dreyfus, my first love dog. I cherish them and ask them to heal us again. I am sorry to everyone who has half beating hearts because the rest of us is gone with their last breath. We will be ok. There are so many dogs to love. Find us. Please. ❤️�❤️

