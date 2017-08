Legendarni Mickey Rourke opet trenira boks, pomaže beskućnicima i odijeva se kako mu dođe

On our way back from the gym Danny and i saw a homeless man sleeping on the street.First thing we noticed he has 2 dogs with him,we pulled into a store and Danny bought a couple sandwiches for a man and some food for the dogs and gave the man a few dollars,so at least we know they'll be eating good for 4 or 5 days.Danny "The man" Hester loves his dogs ���

