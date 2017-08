Zvijezda Kontrole bijesa uputila dirljivu poruku svom partneru

One year ago today I married my best friend and artistic partner. We don't have a typical marriage in any sense and I am so grateful and proud of that fact. You inspire me and make me work, think and care harder than I ever imagined I could. I don't know why you put up with me, my moods and my insanity. But God, am I lucky. And better. Because of you.

A post shared by michaelarden (@michaelarden) on Aug 18, 2017 at 11:39am PDT