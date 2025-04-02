Emisije
Brak na prvu

FOTO Ovo su sva vjenčanja 'Braka na prvu': Kojem paru dajete najviše šanse?

U sociološkom eksperimentu 'Brak na prvu' spojeno je šest parova. Za koga će ovaj RTL-ov projekt biti i sudbonosan?

RTL.hr
02.04.2025 07:00

Anketa

Kojem paru 'Braka na prvu' dajete najviše šanse?

Petu sezonu 'Braka na prvu' gledajte od ponedjeljka do četvrtka na RTL-u od 21.15, a nove epizode su dan ranije dostupne na platformi Voyo!

