Emisije
Novosti
Serije Filmovi Emisije Voyo Zeleni tjedan
Emisije
Gospodin Savršeni Brak na prvu Sjene prošlosti Ljubav je na selu Večera za 5 Dosje Jarak RTL Danas RTL Direkt
TV raspored Extra video
Sjene prošlosti Superstar Ljubav je na selu Život na vagi RTL Danas RTL Direkt Stanje nacije
Net.HR Prijave GLEDAJ NA Voyo.hr
Gospodin Savršeni

FOTO Pogledi obožavanja Maide i Miloša kroz sezonu: Ovi osmijesi sve govore

Maida i Miloš osjetili su kemiju čim su se upoznali, a njihovi pogledi pokazali su što osjećaju

RTL.hr
20.03.2025 16:00

Finale showa 'Gospodin Savršeni' pogledajte na platformi Voyo. U nedjelju, 23. ožujka, ne propustite novi ljubavni format na Voyo - sociološki eksperiment 'Brak na prvu'.

POGLEDAJTE PRVU EPIZODU PODCASTA 'SPILL THE TEA':

 

 

maida miloš gospodin savršeni
Gospodin Savršeni Mini izlet bivših kandidata: Miloš posjetio Vanju i Maju G. u Ljubljani
Gospodin Savršeni Marinela napokon priznala, ali je kasno: 'Zaljubljena sam, meni se taj dečko stvarno sviđa'

Moglo bi te zanimati

Kakvi prizori! Miloš zna što Maidi treba: 'Baš je bilo bajkovito, zaboravila sam na sve svoje brige'
Finale showa! Ove djevojke nastavljaju borbu za Miloša: 'Ona mi nekako ne ide uz njega'
Kakav prizor! Maida ovom haljinom ostavlja bez daha, a jedan detalj upada u oči: 'Jedinstvena kao uvijek'
Opa! Još jedan poljubac u 'Gospodinu Savršenom': 'Nemamo više što pričati, pustite nas da se ljubimo'
ANKETA Milošu su preostale Barbara, Glorija i Maida: Koju će odabrati?
FOTO Maida uvijek zrači samopouzdanjem, a dosad je zablistala u ovim modnim izdanjima