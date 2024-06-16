Emisije
Finale 'Hell's Kitchena' u fotografijama: Vratili su se bivši kandidati, pogledajte ovu odličnu atmosferu

RTL.hr
16.06.2024 12:00

Vehid i Viktor borili su se za pobjedu u 'Hell's Kitchen Hrvatska', a u finalu su im se pridružili bivši kandidati. Iako je bilo napeto, vladala je odlična atmosfera jer su svi ponovno bili na okupu. 

U našoj galeriji pogledajte kako je izgledalo veliko finale 'Hell's Kitchena' u fotografijama. 

Propuštene epizode 'Hell's Kitchen Hrvatska' pogledajte na platformi Voyo!

POGLEDAJTE BONUS VIDEO OD 'HELL'S KITCHEN HRVATSKA':

 


