Superstar

GALERIJA 'Superstara' Puno smijeha, malo suza i Severinina platinasta karta za Benjamina!

U petoj epizodi 'Superstara' dodijeljena je treća platinasta karta i to od Severine

RTL.hr
27.10.2024 11:00

Severina je izvrsnom Benjaminu Hasaniću dodijelila platinastu kartu! Mladić iz Maglaja oduševio je čitav žiri svojim vještim izvedbama, a Severina je bila jasna - on je njezin platinasti kandidat.

U 'Superstar'stiže i u drugoj sezoni, a hoće li proći u daljnje natjecanje, pogledajte u subotu od 20.15 sati na RTL-u! Dan ranije pogledajte na platformi Voyo!

Superstar Pogledajte nastup koji je rasplakao Severinu! Benjamin je od nje dobio platinastu kartu

