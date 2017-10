Odmor iz snova u rodnoj Kanadi

The end is never easy. But it always comes. It’s inevitable. Every love story, no matter how great will always bend under the heavy burden of time and circumstance. And eventually, the weight will become too much and something has to break. We’ve had so much time together. Almost all of those times good. Sure there were problems too but in the end I’m left with nothing but gratitude for the experiences we’ve shared together. Oh the places we went... @acuracanada, you weren’t my first but you carried me through a lot. I’m sorry for not telling the world enough about you. It’s not you. It’s me. You deserve the best. Godspeed...within the posted speed limit of course.

