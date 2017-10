Kako izgleda obiteljski vikend voditelja emisije ‘Flip Or Flop’?

Had SUCH an amazing weekend with my loves!!! As a father it's so important to show them all the fun active things we can do as a family! This year they got to experience new things like houseboating, wakesurfing, camping and off roading...snowboarding is next on the list! It was so cute going trailer to trailer for Halloween treats! Their outfits were adorable❤️❤️❤️

