Jesse Tyler Ferguson uzburkao Instagram starom fotografijom!

#TBT to workshopping a production of Superfudge for @theatreworksusa. I was “Fudge”. @skurtzuba was my mom. Michael Messer (is he on instagram?) was Peter. This picture is golden. The golden age of my career when acting was OVERacting.

A post shared by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on Nov 2, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT