Kako izgledaju karikature glumaca najpoznatijih humorističnih serija?

Thank you to everyone for participating in the @bigbangtheory_cbs #TBBTS11 drawing contest! There were so many amazing drawings and sketches that it was hard to choose just ten. Can't wait for you all to see tomorrow's episode!!! Until then, swipe to check out some of these fun pieces! #Happy10YearsOfTBBT

A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim) on Sep 24, 2017 at 10:40am PDT