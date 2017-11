Freida Pinto proslavu svog rođendana pretvorila u humanitarnu akciju!

A little FLASHBACK to TWO WEEKS AGO, the most memorable 33rd birthday celebration I got to have with the most wonderful people a girl could ask for. We tied up with @hashtaglunchbag to make lunches and love notes for our neighbourhood local communities in need and with @gocopia to make sure that every bit of excess food from the scrumptious brunch was repurposed and redistributed. Because let's just say just say it Hunger is Stupid and shouldnt exist. We also had the glorious @lesliemendelson and @akiebermiss serenade us with tunes about rising up and love affairs with aliens. Because let's face it...what's a party in America without an invitation to our extra-terrestrial counterparts. Lastly, and the best part we got to share our gifts and talents with the most inspirational organisation I've come across in years and guess what it happens to be in my hood. The Lower East Side Girls Club @girlsclubnyc was where the after party happened and we speed mentored, painted banners, ate more cupcakes, visited the Planterium and simply shared laughs and happiness and made lasting memories. In short, Best Birthday Ever!

A post shared by Freida Pinto (@freidapinto) on Nov 3, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT