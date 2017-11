Mayim Bialik objavila fotku staru 30 godina na kojoj je prezgodna

I've got some very exciting news for #Blossom fans...for almost 30 years people have been asking me about this....well... starting on November 21st, the entire Blossom series will be available on @Hulu!!!!!! Here's a #TBT / #BTS pic of me and David Lascher! make note to get your Blossom fandom on in a few weeks!!!

A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim) on Nov 9, 2017 at 9:29am PST