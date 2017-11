Johnny Galecki zasvirao bubnjeve pred 10 tisuća ljudi!

Playing drums on tour with my brother @randyhouser is one of the greatest thrills of my blessed life. If you were not taught an instrument (which I️ was not, as you snooty musicians will inevitably take joy in pointing out) or if you have children, teach them our joyous, universal language even if that means you must learn one first (goodness knows our public schools aren’t any more). Much love. We need it. #behindthescenes #musiceducation Thanks for having me @bigrightfoot

A post shared by Johnny Galecki (@sanctionedjohnnygalecki) on Nov 10, 2017 at 2:56am PST