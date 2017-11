Julie Bowen u humanitarnom projektu za osobe zaražene HIV-om

Today, there are more people than ever living with #HIV—mostly because people with HIV are living longer and healthier lives. However, aging with HIV brings new challenges like heart disease, memory problems and social isolation. The Golden Compass program at #UCSF is the first comprehensive medical program to focus on these needs. Join me and my amazing sisters @mollyloot (@itsjuliebowen) and @annieluet at #DIFFADESIGNS2017 on November 16 @wsanfrancisco for a fabulous night of design, art and celebration in support of the fight against HIV #AIDS. Buy your ticket or donate today! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/diffa-designs-2017-tickets-37376396809?aff=eac2

A post shared by Julie Bowen (@itsjuliebowen) on Nov 13, 2017 at 9:45pm PST