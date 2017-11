Drew Scott: ‘Nisam znao da ples može biti toliko naporan!’

This season has been sooo exciting, not just for Drew but for me too! I have done the show for many seasons but for each of my partners this whole experience is brand new and so I embody exactly what they are going through, and we experience it all together. It's the most liberating feeling! I'm really proud of our season @mrdrewscott, what a brilliant teammate you are. You're such quirky weirdo, which I was relieved about because that's me too! I love your shoe collection. I hate your legs because they are far better than mine. I love your extremely recognizable voice and your 'Heeeeeeey'. Sorry about the underarm bruises. And the cankle. Please know that you've been an inspiration to me and taught me so such, watching all your ways has made me want to be more like you. Such a fighter! What a hoot we've had! Can't wait do more normal things (lol) with you & your beautiful family. And teach you and @_lindaphan the ultimate first dance for your wedding! You've wanted to do the show for so long, I hope it was everything you dreamed of and more. Love you partner!! #teamhotproperty @mrdrewscott

A post shared by Emma Slater (@theemmaslater) on Nov 21, 2017 at 10:58am PST